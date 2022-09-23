In pictures | A look back at Jhulan Goswami’s illustrious career

Come September 24, 2022, one of India’s great women cricketers, Jhulan Goswami, will bid adieu to the cricket field. With an illustrious career of over 20 years, Goswami will say farewell to cricket at the ‘mecca’ of cricket, the Lord’s ground in England.
More befitting is the fact that India has won the series against England, a feat that was last achieved in 1999, before Goswami had made her debut. The taste of defeat at the hands of England in the 2017 World Cup final, has definitely been remedied by this series win. Goswami will go out with pride.
With 353 international wickets (across formats), Goswami will bow out amid thunderous applause. Jhulan’s journey, from a small town Chakdah in West Bengal to winning the Padma Shri and many great accolades in the world of cricket, has been a fulfilling one. As India looks for a clean-sweep against England in the current ODI series, one thing is guaranteed, there will be no letting up in Jhulan’s intensity.