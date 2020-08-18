Cricket

Ishant Sharma among 29 recommended for Arjuna Award

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma has been recommended for the Arjuna award by the sports committee.

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma has been recommended for the Arjuna award by the sports committee.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

India pacer Ishant Sharma was on Tuesday named in a 29-strong list of athletes recommended for this year’s Arjuna award by the sports ministry’s selection committee.

Male recurve archer Atanu Das, women’s hockey team player Deepika Thakur, cricketer Deepak Hooda and tennis player Divij Sharan have also been recommended for the award, an official source told PTI after the selection committee’s meeting here.

The 31-year-old Ishant has played 97 Tests and 80 ODIs for India, grabbing over 400 international wickets.

It has also been learnt that Olympic bronze-winning wrestler Sakshi Malik and former world champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu too have got the committee’s nod but the final decision has been left on Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju as both the women are former Khel Ratna awardees.

While Sakshi won the Khel Ratna in 2016 for her Olympic bronze in the Rio Olympics, Mirabai was conferred with the honour in 2018 along with India captain Virat Kohli for her world championship gold medal.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2020 4:39:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/ishant-sharma-among-29-recommended-for-arjuna-award/article32384786.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story