GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IPL RCB vs PBKS | RCB back in familiar setting after away loss to CSK

The Bengaluru side, in the first of three successive outings at home, takes on PBKS which enters the contest on a high; another slip will prove fatal for the hosts at a batting-friendly venue

March 24, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ashwin Achal
Ashwin Achal
Turning it around: Maxwell of Royal Challengers will hope to come good after the poor show against Super Kings.

Turning it around: Maxwell of Royal Challengers will hope to come good after the poor show against Super Kings. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will bank on home support to get its IPL 2024 campaign on the right track. After a loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai in the opener, RCB will find solace in the familiar setting of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In the first of three successive outings in Bengaluru, RCB takes on Punjab Kings (PBKS) here on Monday.

At the training session on Sunday, the RCB batters — Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green and Rajat Patidar — had long stints in the net.

The goal was to find rhythm after a disappointing night out in Chennai, when a top-order collapse left the side at 78 for five. RCB will be aware that another slip up will prove fatal at this batting-friendly venue.

The silver lining came from Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik, who pulled out the big hits to take RCB to a respectable score.

A well-rounded PBKS bowling attack will make it difficult for RCB. In Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel (a former RCB player), PBKS has two fine death bowlers. Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar keeps it tight, while Kagiso Rabada offers all-out pace.

The visitor enters the contest on a high, having shut down Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets on Saturday. England all-rounders Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone carried PBKS with the bat, and Arshdeep proved his worth as an impact player with the ball.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.