GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IPL MI vs RR | Struggling MI would hope for a quick turnaround

April 01, 2024 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - Mumbai

Amol Karhadkar
Amol Karhadkar
Game-changer: MI will look for runs from Rohit.

Game-changer: MI will look for runs from Rohit. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

 All along in Mumbai Indians’ illustrious IPL journey, MI Paltan — its fan army, especially at home games — has played the 12th man role to perfection.

Fan army’s role

Come Monday and the role of the fan army at the Wankhede Stadium could well be decisive for Mumbai Indians’ fate for the season and Hardik Pandya’s new avatar as the team’s captain.

As if facing an on-song batting unit and a well-oiled bowling machine of Rajasthan Royals is not challenging enough, whether the Paltan continues to repose its faith in the home team despite the upheaval over leadership change will be worth pondering over.

Social media backlash

If social media backlash was just an indication, the manner in which Hardik has been booed during MI’s away games (in Ahmedabad or Hyderabad) has indicated the fans’ wrath. The new MI skipper — who was missing from Sunday’s training along with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah — will be hoping for the fans to welcome him after representing Gujarat Titans for the last two editions.

Besides being wary about the reception, Hardik along with the think-tank will be hoping for a quick turnaround for its bowling unit which conceded the most runs in IPL history in its last encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

And none of the MI bowlers would have forgotten the hundred that Yashasvi Jaiswal scored when the teams squared off against each other at the Big W last April.

The boys in pink will be hoping for Jaiswal — who has had a dream run across formats since IPL 2023 — to repeat last year’s heroics.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.