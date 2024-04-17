GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL KKR vs RR | Buttler’s is one of best innings I’ve ever seen, says Powell

April 17, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - KOLKATA

P.K. Ajith Kumar
Job done: Buttler sent the ball flying across the boundary line six times in his stupendous knock.

Job done: Buttler sent the ball flying across the boundary line six times in his stupendous knock. | Photo Credit: AFP

More hundreds will be made, more audacious chases will be completed, but Jos Buttler’s 60-ball 107 not out and the heist it pulled off for Rajasthan Royals against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens will not be forgotten.

It was one of the finest innings you would see in cricket’s shortest format. As is sometimes the case with great sporting performances, it wasn’t achieved by a fully fit athlete.

Buttler had an issue with his foot, revealed Rovman Powell, whose big hits in the 57-run partnership with the opener first kindled hopes of an unlikely win for Royals, which was chasing a record 224.

“At one point, we thought he would miss more than one game,” said the West Indies captain about the niggle that kept Buttler out of the last IPL match.

“But the support staff and physio did a lot of work with him.”

Powell admitted Buttler’s was one of the best T20 innings that he ever saw. “I’ve seen Universe Boss Chris Gayle score some really fantastic hundreds and this is definitely in the top five.”

“To be on the winning side in a chase of (more than) 220 in a T20 game, with a ramped-up crowd at the Eden Gardens, leaves a special feeling in your mouth.”

