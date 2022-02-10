‘IPL auction is a level playing field,’ says Saba Karim

Saba Karim feels that understanding the core makes the job easier in filling the vacant spots

Delhi Capitals’ talent search head Saba Karim feels it’s a level playing field in this year’s IPL auction as all teams will look for the right mix of capped, uncapped and overseas players leading to a “healthy atmosphere” for domestic cricketers.

“We need to be extremely fluid and flexible. To have that core factor involved not only helps Delhi Capitals but also other teams because you get seven domestic players in the eleven,” Karim was quoted a saying in a media release.

“You need to have right kind of mix between the capped and uncapped players, and on top of that, you have those four foreigners. It’s a level playing field. All the teams would vie to spot the right kind of domestic talent.”

Delhi Capitals retained four players — Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje.

Emphasising the key building blocks of an auction strategy, Karim said, “The four retained players form the base of our team, and in addition to that, we need to look at some more match-winners, who can fill up the vacant slots and then overall we can have a complete kind of a side.

“We need to first have a strategy in terms of the core element, which is needed to become a successful side. But, before that, it is equally important to understand the composition of your eleven.”

“It’s very important to have that kind of exchange of ideas with them because whatever we as a scouting team offer, will come in handy and become extremely effective if it has synergy with the head coach and the captain, so in that sense, it’s been excellent.