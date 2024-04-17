IPL | Anti-Corruption Unit evicts suspected bookies from Jaipur and Mumbai games

April 17, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Mumbai

The Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India has been vigilant in its watch on untoward elements during the Indian Premier League. So far in IPL 2024, the ACU has evicted suspected bookies from two venues, both involving Rajasthan Royals, in Mumbai and Jaipur.

According to a BCCI official, the ACU handed over two suspected bookies to local police from a corporate box during Rajasthan Royals’ home game against Delhi Capitals on March 28. Later, on April 1 (during the MI-RR game), two suspects were handed over to police from the MCA President’s Box at the Wankhede Stadium.

While an FIR was lodged against both individuals in Jaipur, the case in Mumbai ended up being a possible case of mistaken identity.

According to a Marine Drive Police Station officer, the two individuals were let go since “nothing untoward was found on their electronic devices”.

Attending a match in person and relaying information tends to help bookies exploit the eight-to-15-second lapse between real-time action and live telecast or streaming. The ACU is understood to have swung into action based on CCTV and live TV footage.

The BCCI official, on condition of anonymity, stressed that the ACU, with the support of the BCCI machinery, is “doing its best to keep corrupt elements away from the IPL.”

Interestingly, the MCA President’s Box – right above the Wankhede Stadium dressing rooms – is strictly meant for invitees, with none of the 200 tickets sold to the general public.