HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IPL 2023 | We would like to play on any surface, says Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK beat Mumbai Indians in a crucial IPL match at Chepauk, hitting the required runs in 17.4 overs after restricting the opposition to just 13

May 06, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Chennai

PTI
Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway during the Indian Premier League 2023 match against Mumbai Indians in Chennai on May 6, 2023.

Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway during the Indian Premier League 2023 match against Mumbai Indians in Chennai on May 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad on May 6 said his team does not have any problem playing on any strip at the M A Chidambaram stadium because of the home advantage.

CSK beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets in a crucial IPL match at Chepauk, hitting the required runs in 17.4 overs after restricting the opposition to just 139 for 8.

Asked if this was the kind of pitch CSK would like to play, Gaikwad said, "It does suit our strength but the pitch is, I would say, slightly out of our control with the weather being slightly gloomy, rainy. Obviously it's tough for the curator to make what we want.

"Even the two games we lost here, they were almost close games, not much of a difference, just one or two hits away. We would like to play on any surface given because of the home advantage," he told reporters after the match.

On the areas his side need to improve, Gaikwad said the win over MI was due to a "complete team performance." "Everyone contributed. The bowlers from the beginning were on the mark and the fielders too did a good job," added Gaikwad who hit 30 from 16 deliveries.

On pacer Matheesha Pathirana, the slinger from Sri Lanka, who bowled brilliantly to stifle the MI batters, Gaikwad said, "Thankfully he is our team."

"In the nets, I've faced only 10-12 balls and I was like 'I don't want to face him' because obviously he is tough to pick and tough to judge the length of the ball.

"First thing is you're finding where it is coming from and second thing is judging the length and judging the line, so you're always slightly late when facing him and thankfully he is in our team," Gaikwad added.

Asked about the work that goes behind the scenes in CSK and the development of players, he said, "Behind the scenes, work starts right from the pre-season camp. Not many international cricketers join because of their international duties, so the domestic players are available to join and the work starts from there.

"Everyone gets an opportunity to express themselves, to discuss with various coaches and the skipper. It does help a lot as a player when there are few people around who feed a lot of confidence and positivity in you." Meanwhile, MI batter Nehal Wadhera, who scored his maiden IPL fifty, said his team was probably short by 15-20 runs.

"While we were batting, it was difficult to hit the pacers because the ball was not coming onto the bat properly. With the new ball, Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande were bowling to me, they bowled two slower balls which did not come properly. So I knew I had to take proper time in order to build the innings.

"We fell short by 15-20 runs. Maybe then the game would have been different," he said.

On facing Pathirana, Wadhera said, "He was bowling quite well. This was the first time I was facing him, obviously he is kind of an unorthodox bowler, he bowls from a different angle which is quite similar to (Sri Lankan legend Lasith) Malinga.

"You know that there aren't such bowlers you face every day, it was kind of different. I think from the next match whenever he comes to bowl to me I would have better plans," the left-handed batter added.

"This is the first time I'm facing a bowler who bowls from such a wide angle. It was kind of difficult to pick. Early on he bowled one bouncer to me, I couldn't see the ball properly because when he bowled, the angle was even lower (from where I expected). After I faced one or two balls I was fine."

Related Topics

Indian Premier League / IPL

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.