IPL 2023: KKR vs GT | Gujarat opts to bowl against Kolkata as rain threat looms

April 29, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Rain delays the start of the IPL 2023 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans , at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on April 29, 2023.

Rain delays the start of the IPL 2023 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans , at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on April 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl after winning the toss in their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata on April 29.

It was a no-brainer for Pandya as there was a rain and thunderstorm forecast for the match and the floodlights were put on with dark clouds hovering.

It began to drizzle immediately after the toss, as the ground was put under cover. There will be no loss of over if the match start within one hour.

Pandya retained the same XI, while KKR skipper Nitish Rana was forced to ring in two changes because of injury issues.

Down with a back niggle, opener Jason Roy missed out as Rahmanullah Gurbaz was recalled.

Veteran India pacer Umesh Yadav also pulled out after tweaking a hamstring as Harshit Rana was brought in.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, N Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Josh Little and Noor Ahmad.

