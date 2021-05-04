BCCI suspends IPL 2021 after players test positive for COVID-19

“We have suspended the IPL for now. The new window will be worked out later on. A statement will follow soon,” IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said

The Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2021 edition has been indefinitely suspended, according to IPL chairman Brijesh Patel.

“We have suspended the IPL for now. The new window will be worked out later on. A statement will follow soon,” Mr. Patel told The Hindu on May 4.

BCCI was forced to take the call since at least four teams have been affected by COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra were diagnosed to have contracted the COVID-19 infection.

Multiple members of biosecure bubbles of both the franchises confirmed to The Hindu that Saha and Mishra have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals was rescheduled and CSK players were forced into hard quarantine after bowling coach L Balaji tested positive for COVID-19.

The IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad on May 3 was also rescheduled with two KKR players — Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier — testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of the game.