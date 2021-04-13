IPL 2021 | MI assists KKR in snatching defeat from jaws of victory

Rohit’s side suffers a collapse — from 86 for one to 152 — but suffocates Kolkata’s chase in back-10, thanks to Chahar, Krunal, Bumrah and Boult

Kolkata Knight Riders did not leave any stone unturned to prepare for the game against nemesis Mumbai Indians.

Eoin Morgan started with the spinners to keep Rohit Sharma and Co. quiet in the PowerPlay. The England white-ball skipper saved the express pace of Pat Cummins and Prasidh Krishna for Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya in the middle overs.

Morgan’s ploy worked as the defending champion was dismissed for 152. However, pressure got the better of KKR as it lost the contest by 10 runs at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Knight Riders started on a positive note. Led by Nitish Rana (57, 47b, 6x4, 2x6), who found solid support in Shubman Gill (33, 24b, 5x4, 1x6), the opening partnership raised 72 in 8.5 overs to set the ball rolling for the Men in Purple.

Enter Rahul Chahar. The leg-spinner picked up four wickets at a crucial juncture to turn the tide in Mumbai Indians’ favour. Gill found Kieron Pollard at long-off while trying to clear the fence.

Rahul Tripathi (5, 5b) edged one to Quinton de Kock, Eoin Morgan (7, 7b) failed to properly execute the hoick and was caught by Marco Jansen at deep mid-wicket. The biggest wicket came in the form of Rana who was stumped by de Kock.

KKR needed to score 30 off the last four overs with five wickets in hand when left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya and speedster Jasprit Bumrah bowled two economical overs, conceding just seven, as Andre Russell (9, 15b, 1x4) and Dinesh Karthik (8 not out, 11b) found it tough to get going.

Trent Boult removed Russell and Cummins (0, 1b) in the final over to secure a thrilling come-from-behind victory for MI.

Earlier, introduced into the attack in the 18th over, Russell came out of nowhere to pick up a five-for wickets in his two overs bowling round the wicket to right-handers. The hustle began with Pollard’s wicket. The other four to fall to Russell were Krunal, Jansen, Chahar and Bumrah.

Suryakumar Yadav’s innings (56, 36b, 7x4, 2x6) was the highlight of the innings. That mattered in the end.