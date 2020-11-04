IPL 2020 | ‘We know we can beat any team’, says Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan feels being clear with its plans will help DC

“We’ve got a quality team and we know we can beat any team. We just have to play good cricket and be very clear with our plans. I believe if we manage to do that, we can certainly win”

These words of Shikhar Dhawan reflected the mood in the Delhi Capitals camp ahead of Thursday’s first qualifier against Mumbai Indians.

Addressing a virtual media conference on Wednesday, Dhawan did not consider Mumbai Indians was the favourite in spite of the defending champion scoring twice over Delhi Capitals in the league phase.

“I don’t think they have an upper hand,” said the third highest run-getter this season with an aggregate of 525 runs.

Maintain form

“I have scored over 500 runs for the past four years, but this season, I scored two centuries and had two ducks, like never before. But the key for me is to maintain my form and help my team.” said Dhawan.

When reminded of Mumbai restricting Delhi to 110 for nine in the last match, with Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah taking three wickets each, Dhawan responded, “I’ve seen them plenty of times — have watched the videos and I already know their plans, so I am prepared, and will just go out there and perform.”

Taking about a ‘semi-fit’ Rohit Sharma, Dhawan said, “He hasn’t played many matches so I’m not sure about his touch, and that means that we can definitely take advantage of it.”