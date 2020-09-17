IPL 2020 | Excited to don Royals’ colours: Miller

Has moved to the Rajasthan side after seven years at Kings XI Punjab

David Miller is one of the finest white-ball cricketers around. Little wonder the hard-hitting left-hander from South Africa is much in demand in T20 leagues around the globe.

He has lit up the IPL with some sensational knocks since he joined Kings XI Punjab in 2012. After making 1850 runs (strike rate 138.78, average 34.25) for the Punjab team, which he also led in 2016, he has moved to Rajasthan Royals. He spoke to The Hindu from Dubai. Excerpts:

On joining Rajasthan Royals: I am really excited to start this new challenge with a new team. So far, it’s been a fantastic experience here at the Royals with the boys and all the staff.

I have been welcomed with open arms by everyone. It’s a close unit and the camaraderie is brilliant.

On the significance of the IPL during a pandemic: Sport has that power to bring some cheer to the general public in difficult times. The IPL is obviously massive in India, and people will have something to enjoy at their homes and spend some time watching with their families what they like and are truly passionate about.

On the IPL’s success: The quality of the IPL appeals to all the players and fans around the world. It’s really at the top end, all the eight teams are strong and equal in a lot of aspects.

Also, you see that every year with the number of close games and final-over finishes that take place, it really raises everyone’s interest levels in the league and people want to experience more of it.

On the rising profile of Indian pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav, have all been brilliant. They can swing the ball at good speed, which is difficult. It is challenging [to handle] for a batsman in any form of cricket. I think all of them are really impressive and certainly pose a major threat to the opposing batsmen.