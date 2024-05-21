IPL-17: Royal Challengers Bengaluru to continue to its fearless approach: Karthik

Dinesh Karthik has been a vital cog in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s phoenix-like rise from the cusp of elimination to qualifying for the Playoffs.

With six consecutive wins heading into the Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals, Karthik feels the momentum his side has built could prove handy on May 22.

“Momentum in this tournament is directly proportional to confidence,” he told The Hindu on Monday. “When you win a few, the confidence increases, and they keep feeding off each other.”

“When you start a game, you have that confidence, and then you have to do certain things right. They definitely help you achieve the goals you have set for yourself,” he added.

The wicketkeeper-batter also felt that the current side doesn’t have the burden of history behind it, considering RCB hasn’t reached the summit clash since 2016 despite making it to the playoffs thrice from 2020 to 2022.

“It’s been a completely different year, a different set of people and players. I don’t think that is going to have any sort of bearing leading into the Playoffs. Completely different scenarios,” explained Karthik.

Karthik, soon to be 39, also added that the team would continue to its fearless approach and won’t change just because it is the business end of the tournament.

“It wouldn’t change at all. It will be about recreating what we have done in these six games.”