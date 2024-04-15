GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL-17 | My focus is on how I can win matches for my team: Parag

Parag has been one of this IPL’s brightest stars. He has hit 284 runs at an average of 71 and a strike-rate of 155.19.

April 15, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - KOLKATA

P.K. Ajith Kumar
FIle photo of Riyan Parag.

FIle photo of Riyan Parag. | Photo Credit: AP

Riyan Parag may or may not be in the selectors’ radar for the T20 World Cup, but the very fact that it is being speculated upon tells a lot about the metamorphosis he has undergone.

His consistency at No. 4 has been one of the reasons behind Rajasthan Royals’ place at the top of the table.

“I have been contributing a lot to the team, and that is what I have been trying to do for the last few years, but it didn’t click, this time it has,” said Parag at a press conference ahead of Royals’ match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

About a possible place in the World Cup squad, he said he wasn’t thinking about it. “If you had told me this last year that I would be in this position, I would not have believed you.”

He said the main goal was to help Royals win the IPL. “My focus is on how I can win matches for my team,” he said. “We haven’t won the IPL for a long time – that is the main goal.”

