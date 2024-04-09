GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL-17 | It’s just a matter of time before Jaiswal fires for us: Penney

RR will miss out on the services of Sandeep Sharma, who according to Penney, is recovering and ‘could be available for selection’ from the next game.

April 09, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - JAIPUR

Shayan Acharya
Rajasthan Royals batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal seen during a practice session in Jaipur on April 9, 2024.

Rajasthan Royals batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal seen during a practice session in Jaipur on April 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

As Rajasthan Royals aims to keep its winning run going in the Indian Premier League, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s form remains a concern. The youngster, who has had a terrific outing with the Indian team lately, has so far tallied just 39 runs in four outings.

However, on the eve of its fixture against Gujarat Titans, RR assistant coach Trevor Penney backed Jaiswal. “It’s more of a worry for the other team that he is going to fire soon,” Penney said with a smile.

“It’s good that we have won but he hasn’t got the runs that he normally gets. There’s absolutely nothing wrong. He (Jaiswal) is playing well, he is practising hard. It happens in T20 cricket sometimes. He is trying the same thing, trying to be positive, it’s just that it hasn’t worked for him.

“But we are positive that he is going to come back stronger.”

RR will miss out on the services of Sandeep Sharma, who according to Penney, is recovering and ‘could be available for selection’ from the next game.

“Winning all four is amazing. Our preparation ahead of the tournament was really good. Everything has gone well and winning four is just the result of that,” Penney added.

