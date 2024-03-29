GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL-17 | It is not the first time I bowled the last over and defended runs, says Avesh Khan

The fast bowler Avesh Khan acknowledged his teammate Riyan Parag’s remarkable innings that allowed him to defend.

March 29, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - LUCKNOW

P.K. Ajith Kumar
Rajasthan Royals’ Avesh Khan bowls during the Indian premier League 2024 match against Delhi Capitals on March 28.

Rajasthan Royals’ Avesh Khan bowls during the Indian premier League 2024 match against Delhi Capitals on March 28. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Avesh Khan may have bowled an exceptional final over for Rajasthan Royals, but he acknowledged his teammate Riyan Parag’s remarkable innings that allowed him to defend a competitive total.

The Royals’ top order had failed, as Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson were all back in the dugout inside eighth over, and at 37 for three, the scoreboard didn’t make happy reading for the local fans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on March 28 night. But, Parag, who has been promoted to the crucial No. 4 slot this season, played a brilliant knock – 84 not out off 45 balls – to help RR make 185 for five, which would prove enough in the end.

The host won by 12 runs, with Avesh giving away only four runs in the final over. “It was a match-changing innings from Riyan, as we had lost wickets early and run-rate was less than six,” the seamer said. “He batted fabulously and helped us post a fighting total for the bowlers. He is in good touch and he did well in the last game, too.”

He said Parag batted sensibly. “It was because of the 25 runs he took off the last over that I got the opportunity to defend,” he said. “I have done something similar in the past too. It is not the first time I bowled the last over and defended runs. Last year I defended 15 runs against Rajasthan. When I played for Delhi, I also bowled the last over.”

