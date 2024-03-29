IPL-17 | Hot pick Sameer Rizvi starts with a bang, shows he belong to the big stage

March 29, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Chennai

First impression is the best impression and Chennai Super Kings batter Sameer Rizvi definitely made one. The youngster announced his arrival on the big stage in style when he slog-swept Rashid Khan for a six off the first ball he faced in the IPL against Gujarat Titans on March 26.

Two balls later, he lofted the Afghan leggie for another six down the ground, showing why CSK shelled out ₹8.4 crore for the Uttar Pradesh batter.

“When Rashid came to bowl in the 19th over, the coach told me if the wicket falls you will go out to bat.

“After that, it was set in my mind that if they are sending me at this point in the match, anyone who walks in will be expected to smash boundaries,” said Rizvi about his first innings in IPL during a select media interaction on Thursday.

“So, only one thing was going on in my head — I have to go out and hit it big — I was clear about that.”

Though Rizvi made his debut in the season opener against RCB, he got to bat only in the second game and felt it helped ease his nerves. “I was a little nervous in the first match when I was fielding, but I never got to bat. In the second match, I think I got used to the crowd and that’s why I wasn’t nervous and did not feel the pressure.”

For a side known to prefer experienced players over young guns, Rizvi’s selection at a high price showed Super Kings’s faith in his abilities.

Unfazed

But, the 20-year-old from Meerut is unfazed about his price tag and said he is living his dream of meeting and playing with M.S. Dhoni. “There’s no pressure (of the price tag). It’s about how I perform and score. M.S. bhaiya gave me a few tips on handling pressure and playing in front of the crowd. He told me to play my natural game and to focus on performance as the price tag is different for everyone.”