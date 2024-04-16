GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IPL-17 | Good time for me to get a mental, physical break, says Maxwell

As it turns out, Maxwell, who has struggled with his form, requested the RCB team management to give him a “mental and physical break”.

April 16, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ashwin Achal
Ashwin Achal
Glenn Maxwell made an admirably honest admission when asked if he missed Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 15 due to fitness concerns.

Glenn Maxwell made an admirably honest admission when asked if he missed Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 15 due to fitness concerns. | Photo Credit: ANI

Glenn Maxwell made an admirably honest admission when asked if he missed Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 15 due to fitness concerns.

As it turns out, Maxwell, who has struggled with his form, requested the RCB team management to give him a “mental and physical break”.

“It was a pretty easy decision. I went to Faf (du Plessis) and the coaches after the last game and said it was probably time we tried someone else. I have been in this situation in the past where you can keep playing and get yourself deeper into a hole. Now is actually a good time for me to get a bit of a mental and physical break; get my body right. If I’m required to get in during the tournament, I can hopefully get back into a really solid mental and physical space where I can still have an impact,” Maxwell stated after RCB went down to SRH here on Monday.

“We have had a pretty big deficiency straight after the PowerPlay, which has been my area of strength over the last couple of seasons. I felt like I wasn’t contributing in a positive way with the bat, and with the results and the position we find ourselves on the table, I think it’s a good time to give someone else an opportunity to show their wares. Hopefully, someone can make that spot their own,” Maxwell added.

Related Topics

Indian Premier League / IPL

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.