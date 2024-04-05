GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL-17: Delhi Capitals’ Kuldeep Yadav advised rest as precautionary measure for groin niggle

April 05, 2024 04:26 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
File photo of Delhi Capitals' spinner Kuldeep Yadav. He has been advised rest as precautionary measure for a groin niggle which he picked up during his team's second game of the season against Rajasthan Royals.

| Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav is nursing a groin niggle and has been advised rest as a precautionary measure by the Delhi Capitals team management in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

The 29-year-old left-arm spinner picked up the niggle after Delhi Capital's second game of the season against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, which the team lost.

The player was forced to miss out on the next couple of contests where veteran pacer Ishant Sharma returned to the playing XI.

"It will take some time for him to be match fit," an IPL source told PTI when asked about Kuldeep's status.

Since he is a centrally-contracted player and a T20 World Cup hopeful, National Cricket Academy's sports science and medical team will have a big say in Kuldeep's injury and rehab management.

It is mandatory for franchises to report niggles and injury concerns of an India player to the NCA.

Although he has been travelling with the side for all the clashes, his participation in DC's upcoming tie against Mumbai Indians on Sunday remains doubtful.

Kuldeep has picked up three wickets in two matches at an economy of 7.62.

He has been on a wicket-taking spree, coming off a great performance in the five-Test series against England that concluded last month, where he claimed 19 wickets in four meetings at an average of 20.15.

