Cricket

India’s tour of Australia: BCCI announces squads; Rohit Sharma misses out due to injury

Rohit Sharma, who has missed defending champion Mumbai Indians’ last two games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after sustaining an injury, has been omitted from the squads for India’s tour to Australia. File   | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Rohit Sharma, who has missed defending champion Mumbai Indians’ last two games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after sustaining an injury, has been omitted from the squads for India’s tour to Australia.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the squads after the senior national selection panel headed by Sunil Joshi selected the squads for three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests to be played from November 27 to January 19.

“The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma,” stated a BCCI media release. Ishant, the pace spearhead, returned home from the IPL after getting injured during the league.

BCCI met via video-conference to select the team.

The squads are

T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj

Four additional bowlers — Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan — will travel with the Indian contingent.

Comments
Related Articles

IPL 2020 | KXIP opt to field against KKR, both teams unchanged

IPL 2020 | Navdeep Saini doubtful starter against Mumbai Indians after injuring his bowling hand

Cricket South Africa’s entire board resigns, Olympic body likely to install interim committee

IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals eyes playoff berth in clash against SRH

CSK becomes first team to be eliminated from IPL 2020

IPL 2020 | Hope this hundred gives family some happiness in difficult time: Stokes
Special Arrangement

Hardik Pandya first player in IPL to take a knee supporting ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement

IPL 2020 | Credit where it is due, RR batted really well: Hardik

Indian Premier League 2020 | Stokes and Sanju were sensational: Smith

Indian Premier League 2020 | We were not expressive enough: Virat Kohli

Indian Premier League 2020 | Dubai to host final on November 10, Women’s T20 Challenge to be held in Sharjah

IPL 2020 | You have painful 12 hours left in IPL, but enjoy every moment: Dhoni tells CSK

Indian Premier League 2020 | Ben Stokes hundred gives Royals much-needed win over Mumbai

Kapil Dev discharged from hospital

IPL 2020 | CSK hang in by a thread after beating RCB by 8 wickets

IPL 2020 | Confident KXIP looks to sustain momentum against rejuvenated KKR

Indian Premier League 2020 | KXIP snatches win from under SRH’s nose

Under-19 World Cup-winner Tanmay Srivastava retires from cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders Varun Chakravarthy in action during the IPL 2020 match against Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2020.

Indian Premier League 2020 | Varun bamboozles DC, keeps KKR afloat

Indian Premier League 2020 | Rajasthan faces the might of Mumbai in must-win clash
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 26, 2020 9:04:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/indias-tour-of-australia-bcci-announces-squads-rohit-sharma-misses-out-due-to-injury/article32946483.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY