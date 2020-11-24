India’s tour of Australia | Adelaide Test as scheduled, says Nick Hockley

The pink-ball Adelaide Oval Test is scheduled from December 17.

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's (CA) interim chief executive, on Tuesday, allayed concerns over the first India-Australia Test being moved out of Adelaide in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak in South Australia earlier this month.

“We have been working very closely with the South Australian government, and have been assured that the small cluster of COVID-19 cases has now been contained,” Hockley said in a media interaction.

“The lockdown they were under finished last Saturday and so, at the moment, it is all systems go for the Adelaide Test,” he added. The pink-ball Adelaide Oval Test against India is scheduled from December 17.

Hockley also stated that there have been no discussions regarding easing of quarantine rules to facilitate Virat Kohli’s return before the final Test. “Our focus has been on making sure that the training conditions within the mandatory 14-day quarantine period are optimal for all the players. About Kohli’s plans post the first Test, we have had no discussions with the BCCI.” Kohli will miss three out of the four Tests as he is due to return home for the birth of his first child.

India’s first ODI against Australia will be telecast live at 8 a.m. on Nov. 27, on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six channels.