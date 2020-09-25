Cricket

Indian Premier Leauge 2020 | CSK opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

Deepak Chahar. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

CSK made one change, replacing pacer Lungi Ngidi with Josh Hazzlewood, while DC brought in veteran spinner Amit Mishra for the injured Ravichandran Ashwin and speedster Avesh Khan for Mohit Sharma.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

