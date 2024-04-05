GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL-17: SRH vs CSK | Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss; elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings

While Sunrisers Hyderabad made two changes, Chennai Super Kings three changes to its playing XI.

April 05, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins with his Chennai Super Kings counterpart Ruturaj Gaikwad during the toss of the Indian Premier League 2024 match in Hyderabad on April 5, 2024.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins with his Chennai Super Kings counterpart Ruturaj Gaikwad during the toss of the Indian Premier League 2024 match in Hyderabad on April 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first in the Indian Premier League 2024 against Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad on April 5.

Chennai Super Kings made three changes to its side. They missed the services of both Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rehman. Mustafizur Rehman has returned to Bangladesh for his visa process for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup and will be missing out two or three IPL games. Chennai Super Kings brought in Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana and Mukesh Kumar. Pathirana has a niggle so he misses out.

SRH vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad also made two changes to its side bringing in Nitish in place of Mayank Agarwal and Natarajan is coming back into the side after his injury.

The teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

