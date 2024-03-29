IPL-17: RCB vs KKR | Kolkata Knight Riders win toss; opts to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

March 29, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and asked Royal Challengers Bengaluru to bat first in the Indian Premier League 2024 match in Bengaluru on March 29.

After winning the toss, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said “The preparation has been good, we have to carry forward the momentum. There is only one change in our team viz. Ankul Roy comes in”

RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024

RCB captain Faf du Plessis said “We would have also chased and loved the support here in Bengaluru. Our team is unchanged.”

The teams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Alzarri Joseph, MJ Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, AS Roy, Harshit Rana, CV Varun