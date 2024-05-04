GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IPL-17: RCB vs GT | Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss; invite Gujarat Titans to bat first

RCB are unchanged for the match, while GT made two changes bringing in left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who will make his IPL debut, and left-arm pacer Joshua Little.

May 04, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis is seen with his Gujarat Titans counterpart Shubhman Gill during the toss of the Indian Premier League 2024 in Bengaluru on May 4, 2024.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis is seen with his Gujarat Titans counterpart Shubhman Gill during the toss of the Indian Premier League 2024 in Bengaluru on May 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and elected to bowl against Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match in Bengaluru on May 4.

RCB are unchanged for the match, while for GT made two changes bringing in left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who will make his IPL debut, and left-arm pacer Joshua Little as R Sai Kishore misses out.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Cam Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh.

Related Topics

Indian Premier League / IPL

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.