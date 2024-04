IPL-17: RR vs RCB | Rajasthan Royals win toss; opt to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

April 06, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson opted to bowl after winning the toss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an IPL match in Jaipur on April 6.

While Rajasthan Royals named an unchanged eleven, uncapped left-handed batter Saurav Chauhan was handed an IPL debut by RCB.

Teams

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.