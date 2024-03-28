GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IPL-17: RR vs DC | Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

While RR decided to play the same team, DC brought in Mukesh Kumar and Anrich Nortje for Ishant Sharma and Shai Hope.

March 28, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson with his Delhi Capitals counterpart Rishabh Pant is seen during the toss of the Indian Premier League 2024 match in Jaipur on March 28, 2024.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson with his Delhi Capitals counterpart Rishabh Pant is seen during the toss of the Indian Premier League 2024 match in Jaipur on March 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match in Jaipur on March 28

While RR decided to play the same team of their previous match, DC brought in Mukesh Kumar and Anrich Nortje for Ishant Sharma and Shai Hope.

RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024

"Ishant hasn't yet recovered and Shai Hope has a bad back," said Pant during the toss.

The Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (wk/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (wk/c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

Related Topics

Indian Premier League / IPL

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.