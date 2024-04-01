GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL-17: MI vs RR | Rajasthan Royals win toss; elect to bowl against Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals player Ravichandran Ashwin will be playing his 200th IPL match.

April 01, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rohit Sharma and former Mumbai Indians player Harbhajan Singh before the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 1, 2024.

Rohit Sharma and former Mumbai Indians player Harbhajan Singh before the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first in the Indian Premier League 2024 match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on April 1.

After winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said they are confident and also added that the tournament has not yet started. He further said Sandeep misses out and Burger comes in the playing XI.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya said that he will also have bowled first. He said “Slow start doesn’t bother us and hope to play the brand of cricket everyone enjoys.”

Rajasthan Royals’ player Ravichandran Ashwin will be playing his 200th IPL match.

The teams

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal.

