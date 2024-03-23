GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL-17: KKR vs SRH | Hyderabad wins toss; elects to bowl against Kolkata

An interesting match is on the cards as it is between Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, the two most expensive buys of this edition.

March 23, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer during a practice session ahead of the IPL 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata on March 23, 2024.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer during a practice session ahead of the IPL 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata on March 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Sunrisers Hyderabad new captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first in the Indian Premier League 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on March 23.

Apart from Pat Cummins, the other overseas players for Sunrisers Hyderabad are Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klassen and Marco Jansen.

KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer said his overseas players are Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Mitchell Starc.

An interesting match is on the cards as it is between Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, the two most expensive buys of this edition.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Phil Salt (wk), Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh,Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.

