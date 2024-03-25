Indian Premier League 2024 | Full schedule; Chennai to host final on May 26

March 25, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST

Chennai was named the venue of this year’s IPL final on May 26 and was also awarded hosting rights of the second qualifier on May 24 as the BCCI unveiled the tournament’s complete schedule, factoring in the polling dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Chennai has been awarded the final as the Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions. The title-holders get to host the opening and the final game of the tournament as per established convention. The other two marquee play-off matches will be hosted by Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on May 21 and 22 respectively.

The event got underway on March 22 after the BCCI announced the schedule for just the first two weeks (21 matches).

Here is the full schedule

March 22: CSK vs RCB (Chennai) 8 pm

March 23: PBKS vs DC (Mullanpur) 3:30 pm

KKR vs SRH (Kolkata) 7:30 pm

March 24: RR vs LSG (Jaipur) 3:30 pm

GT vs MI (Ahmedabad) 7:30 pm

March 25: RCB vs PBKS (Bengaluru) 7:30 pm

March 26: CSK vs GT (Chennai) 7:30 pm

March 27: SRH vs MI (Hyderabad) 7:30 pm

March 28: RR vs DC (Jaipur) 7:30 pm

March 29: RCB vs KKR (Bengaluru) 7:30 pm

March 30: LSG vs PBKS (Lucknow) 7:30 pm

March 31: GT vs SRH (Ahmedabad) 3:30 pm

DC vs CSK (Visakhapatnam) 7:30 pm

April 1: MI vs RR (Mumbai) 7:30 pm

April 2 : RCB vs LSG (Bengaluru) 7:30 pm

April 3: DC vs KKR (Visakhapatnam) 7:30 pm

April 4: GT vs PBKS (Ahmedabad) 7:30 pm

April 5: SRH vs CSK (Hyderabad) 7:30 pm

April 6: RR vs RCB (Jaipur) 7:30 pm

April 7: MI vs DC (Mumbai) 3:30 pm

LSG vs GT (Lucknow) 7:30 pm

April 8: CSK vs KKR (Chennai) 7:30 pm

April 9: PBKS vs SRH (Mullanpur) 7:30 pm

April 10: RR vs GT (Jaipur) 7:30 pm

April 11: MI vs RCB (Mumbai) 7:30 pm

April 12: LSG vs DC (Lucknow) 7:30 pm

April 13: PBKS vs RR (Mullanpur) 7:30 pm

April 14: KKR vs LSG (Kolkata) 3:30 pm

MI vs CSK (Mumbai) 7:30 pm

April 15: RCB vs SRH (Bengaluru) 7:30 pm

April 16: GT vs DC (Ahmedabad) 7:30 pm

April 17: KKR vs RR (Kolkata) 7:30 pm

April 18: PBKS vs MI (Mullanpur) 7:30 pm

April 19: LSG vs CSK (Lucknow) 7:30 pm

April 20: DC vs SRH (Delhi) 7:30 pm

April 21: KKR vs RCB (Kolkata) 3:30 pm

PBKS vs GT (Mullanpur) 7:30 pm

April 22: RR vs MI (Jaipur) 7:30 pm

April 23: CSK vs LSG (Chennai) 7:30 pm

April 24: DC vs GT (Delhi) 7:30 pm

April 25: SRH vs RCB (Hyderabad) 7:30 pm

April 26: KKR vs PBKS (Kolkata) 7:30 pm

April 27: DC vs MI (Delhi) 3:30 pm

LSG vs RR (Lucknow) 7:30 pm

April 28: GT vs RCB (Ahmedabad) 3:30 pm

CSK vs SRH (Chennai) 7:30 pm

April 29: KKR vs DC (Kolkata) 7:30 pm

April 30: LSG vs MI (Lucknow) 7:30 pm

May 1: CSK vs PBKS (Chennai) 7:30 pm

May 2: SRH vs RR (Hyderabad) 7:30 pm

May 3: MI vs KKR (Mumbai) 7:30 pm

May 4: RCB vs GT (Bengaluru) 7:30 pm

May 5: PBKS vs CSK (Dharamshala) 3:30 pm

LSG vs KKR (Lucknow) 7:30 pm

May 6: MI vs SRH (Mumbai) 7:30 pm

May 7: DC vs RR (Delhi) 7:30 pm

May 8: SRH vs LSG (Hyderabad) 7:30 pm

May 9: PBKS vs RCB (Dharamshala) 7:330 pm

May 10: GT vs CSK (Ahmedabad) 7:30 pm

May 11: KKR vs MI (Kolkata) 7:30 pm

May 12: CSK vs RR (Chennai) 3:30 pm

RCB vs DC (Bengaluru) 7:30 pm

May 13: GT vs KKR (Ahmedabad) 7:30 pm

May 14: DC vs LSG (Delhi) 7:30 pm

May 15: RR vs PNKS (Guwahati) 7:30 pm

May 16: SRH vs GT (Hyderabad) 7:30 pm

May 17: MI vs LSG (Mumbai) 7:30 pm

May 18: RCB vs CSK (Bengaluru) 7:30 pm

May 19: SRH vs PBKS (Hyderabad) 3:30 pm

RR vs KKR (Guwahati) 7:30 pm

Qualifier and final

May 21: Qualifier 1 (Ahmedabad) 7:30 pm

May 22: Eliminator (Ahmedabad) 7:30 pm

May 24: Qualifier 2 (Chennai) 7:30 pm

May 26: Final (Chennai) 7:30 pm .