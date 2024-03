IPL-17: DC vs CSK | Delhi Capitals win toss, bat first against Chennai Super Kings

March 31, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bat first in the Indian Premier League 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings, in Visakhapatnam on Marh 31.

After winning the toss Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant said The wicket looks good. Prithvi Shaw and Ishant Sharma come in place of Kuldeep Yadav and Ricky Bhui.

DC vs CSK live score, IPL 2024

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said “we would have fielded first as it is a fresh wicket and the first game here. No change to our side.”

The teams

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Stubbs, 6 Porel, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkhya Rahane, Daruyl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, M.S.Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman