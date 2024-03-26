GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IPL-17: CSK vs GT | Gujarat Titans win toss; elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans are playing an unchanged XI while Chennai Super Kings made one change

March 26, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket tournament match against Gujarat Titans, in Chennai, on March 26, 2024.

Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket tournament match against Gujarat Titans, in Chennai, on March 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Gujarat Titans captain Shubhman Gill won the toss and decided to bowl first in the Indian Premier League 2024 against Chennai Super Kings, in Chennai on March 26.

Gujarat Titans are playing an unchanged XI while Chennai Super Kings made one change to their side bringing in Pathirana in place of Theekshana.

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024

After the toss, Gill said “the first match was very physically and mentally exhausting and we are goling with the same team.”

Gaikwad said “we had a rusty start but came back strongly to win the first game. We are bringing in our Malinga, Pathirana.”

The teams

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman. Substitutes: Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner

Gujarat Titans; Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson. Substitutes: Sai Sudharsan, BR Sharath, Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar, Noor Ahmad

Related Topics

Indian Premier League / IPL

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.