IPL 2022: RR vs LSG | Lucknow wins toss, elects to bowl against Rajasthan
Both the teams made two changes each
Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.
Both the teams made two changes each with LSG bringing in Marcus Stoinis and Dushmantha Chameera in place of Evin Lewis and Andrew Tye, while RR replacing Yashsavi Jaiswal and Navdeep Saini with Rassie van der Dussen and Kuldip Sen.
Teams:
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(C, WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(C), Quinton de Kock(WK), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.
