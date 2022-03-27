The IPL 2022 matches are being played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune

Delhi Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma are seen during the toss at the Indian Premier League 2022 match at Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai on March 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@IPL

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

At the time of toss, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant said "We're going to bowl first. Very excited. The first thing we wanted to was to win the toss (and then he goes on to name his XI). I think the wicket looks nice to bat. In domestic cricket we have played enough here and we'll be fine."

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said "We would have bowled first as well. It is a fresh pitch and we don't know what to expect. It looks like a good batting track and there would be a bit of movement because of the green tinge. Whenever we play in Mumbai, we have to adjust quickly because the wickets are fresh. There are some restrictions in terms of capacity, but always nice to some crowds in."

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, M Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi.