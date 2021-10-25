Cricket

Indian Premier League 2022: Ahmedabad, Lucknow will be new teams as RPSG and CVC Capital Partners make winning bids

A view of the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Kolkata-based business tycoon Sanjiv Goenka’s RP-SG Group claimed the Lucknow franchise for a whopping ₹7090 crore while international equity investment firm CVC Capital won the bid for Ahmedabad with a ₹5600 crore offer as the eagerly-awaited two new IPL teams were unveiled here on Monday.

The BCCI was expecting a windfall in the range of ₹10,000 crore but to their surprise, earned ₹12,690 crore from the two new teams that will take part in the 2022 IPL.

PTI had reported on Sunday that Goenka is one of the favourites to win a team after having been in the IPL for two years in 2016 and 2017 when he owned the Rising Pune Supergiants.

“Yes, RPSG had the highest bid of ₹7090 crore while CVC had the second highest bid at ₹5600 crore. The BCCI stand to earn around $1.70 billion from the deal,” a senior BCCI source present in Dubai told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

One of the major companies that lost out was Gautam Adani’s Adani Group which bid around ₹5000 crore while bids of Glazers from Manchester United and Torrent Group also fell short of the mark.

Twenty two companies have picked up tender document worth ₹10 lakh but with base price for new teams pegged at ₹2000 crore, only five to six serious bidders were in fray.


