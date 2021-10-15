Indian Premier League 2021 finals | Kolkata wins toss, elects to bowl against Chennai

Both the teams are playing an unchanged side.

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to field against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League final in Dubai on Friday.

Both teams fielded unchanged XIs from their respective last games. While Dhoni is playing his 300th T20 game (all formats) as captain, KKR will get boost from the fact that they have won their last six games where they have chased targets.

After winning the toss, Eoin Morgan said “The wicket looks good but dry, with the dew expected to play role as well.”

Chennai Super Kings captain M.S. Dhoni said “We would have bowled first also”.

Teams

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (capt), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson