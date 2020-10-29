Indian Premier League 2020 | Philippe-Padikkal combo a big positive, says Katich

The 23-year-old Philippe, who had come in for an out-of-form Aaron Finch, scored a 24-ball 33 and combined with Padikkal for 71 runs.

The emergence of Australia’s Josh Philippe as a promising opening partner for Devdutt Padikkal was the biggest positive from Royal Challengers Bangalore’s five-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, Head Coach Simon Katich said.

“The two youngsters at the top were a big positive. They got us off to a great start.

“At one stage it looked like we were going to get well on top with the bat, but unfortunately young Josh was stumped and it sort of slowed [us] down.”

Mohammed Siraj, who had wreaked havoc with the new ball the last time RCB played in Abu Dhabi, did not open the bowling. But Katich said the presence of two left-handers in Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan played a part.

“Sometimes it is because of the conditions and sometimes the match-ups. With two left-handers the skipper felt we had to get [Washington] Sundar into the game and he did a very good job. Siraj did get us wickets later but unfortunately it wasn't meant to be.”