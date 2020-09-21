Indian Premier League 2020 | KXIP appeals against ‘short run’ call

Kings XI Punjab has appealed against on-field umpire Nitin Menon’s controversial ‘short run’ call during a crucial period of the team’s IPL game against Delhi Capitals.
“We have appealed to the match referee. While a human error can happen and we understand that, there is no room for human errors like these in a world-class tournament like the IPL. This one run could cost us a playoff berth,” KXIP CEO Satish Menon said.
KXIP lost the match in a Super Over, with the scores tied after 40 overs of cricket.
From TV footage, it was apparent that umpire Menon, positioned at square leg, had erred in calling non-striker Chris Jordan for a ‘short run’ during the 19th over of KXIP’s chase.
Replays showed that Jordan’s bat was inside the crease before he had turned for the second run. However, umpire Menon signalled that Jordan had not completed the first run and only one run was added to Mayank Agarwal and KXIP’s total.
There were questions after the match from former players about why the decision was not reversed, but as per the playing conditions of both the ICC and the IPL, the on-field umpire can use the assistance of the third umpire only in cases of a possible dismissal or an unclear boundary decision.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath