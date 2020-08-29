Indian Premier League 2020 | Kohli happy with batting rhythm

RCB skipper says fitness work during lockdown helped

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was happy with his rhythm as he hit the nets for the first time in five months.

After having a bat at the ICC Academy in Dubai, Kohli said, “It was much better than expected. I was a bit scared, as I hadn’t picked up the bat for five months. It came out better than I thought,” Kohli stated, in a video posted on the RCB Twitter handle.

The star player explained that the fitness work he did during the lockdown kept him in good stead. “If you come heavier into the season, your body is not moving as much,” Kohli said.

Kohli was happy with how the spinners — Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal — landed the ball in the right areas.