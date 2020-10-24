Indian Premier League 2020 | Hyderabad wins toss, elects to bowl against Punjab

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl against Kings XI Punjab in their Indian Premier League match in Dubai on Saturday.
In the SRH playing XI, left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed replaced Shahbaz Nadeem, while KXIP made two changes, bringing in Mandeep Singh and Chris Jordan for Mayank Agarwal and Jimmy Neesham.
Teams:
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(C), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.
