Indian Premier League 2020, DC vs KXIP | Punjab opts to bowl against Delhi

Kings XI Punjab decided to bowl first after winning the toss against Delhi Capitals in an IPL encounter in Dubai on September 20.
‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle and India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane did not make it to the playing XI of KXIP and DC respectively.
For KXIP, Chris Jordan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran and Sheldon Cottrell are four overseas players while DC picked Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer and Kagiso Rabada in their side.
The Teams:
Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma:
Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.
