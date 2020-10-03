Indian Premier League 2020 | Kolkata opts to field against Delhi

Kolkata Knight Riders have opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in an IPL game on Saturday.
Both teams made changes to it. Batsman Rahul Tripathi replaced wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in KKR playing eleven while all-rounder Harshal Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin replace Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel in the DC line-up.
Teams
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.
