Cricket

Indian Premier League 2020 | Kolkata opts to field against Delhi

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik and Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Kolkata Knight Riders have opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in an IPL game on Saturday.

Both teams made changes to it. Batsman Rahul Tripathi replaced wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in KKR playing eleven while all-rounder Harshal Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin replace Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel in the DC line-up.

Teams

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

Related Topics
Indian Premier League
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 3, 2020 7:46:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league-2020-delhi-capitals-vs-kolkata-knight-riders-in-sharjah/article32761159.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story