Cricket

Indian Premier League 2020: CSK vs KXIP | Dhoni wins toss, invites Punjab to bat

Chennai Super Kings captain M.S. Dhoni and Kings XI Punjab skipper K.L. Rahul.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to field against Kings XI Punjab in their final league match of the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Faf du Plessis returned in place of Shane Watson, while Mitchell Satner made way for Imran Tahir. Shardul Thakur also returned to the playing XI in place of Karn Sharma in the CSK line-up.

For KXIP, Glenn Maxwell gave way to Jimmy Neesham, while a fit-again Mayank Agarwal replaced Arshdeep Singh.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.

Related Topics
Indian Premier League
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 1, 2020 3:24:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league-2020-chennai-super-kings-vs-kings-xi-punjab-in-abu-dhabi/article32996198.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY