Indian Premier League 2019: Russell, Karthik prop up KKR innings

Andre Russell endured a beamer blow but still produced a blistering knock to lift Kolkata Knight Riders to a fighting 185 for 8 against Delhi Capitals in an IPL match in New Delhi on Saturday.

Yet again proving his worth with the willow, the Jamaican resurrected the innings of KKR, who were reeling at 64 for five at the half-way mark.

Russell smashed 62 off 28 balls and shared a crucial 95-run stand with his skipper Dinesh Karthik (50 off 36 balls) for the sixth wicket.

(If you are viewing this on The Hindu app, click this link to view the scorecard in your browser)

The home side dominated the large part of the innings after electing to bowl but Russell and Karthik seized the momentum with their fearless batting.

Russell was hit on his left shoulder by a beamer from pacer Harshal Patel in the 14th over and was on the ground. However, after receiving treatment, he launched an assault on the home bowlers, hitting four fours and six sixes.

KKR collected 84 runs in the last six overs to have a challenging total on the board.

Nepalese spinner Sandeep Lamichhane (1/29) was the most economical bowler for the home side.

Delhi kept the KKR batsmen under a tight leash after skipper Shreyas Iyer opted to field.

The wicket had good carry and it showed when both Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris bowled. They did trouble the batsmen with pace and bounce.

Lamichhane too tested the KKR batsmen with his leg-breaks.

Iyer smartly shuffled his bowlers around, mixing pace with spin. Patel got rid of Robin Uthappa (11) and Nitish Rana (1) while Rabada had Chris Lynn (20) caught behind.

The run out of young Shubman Gill (4) only made it worse for the visiting side.

The run flow improved dramatically with Russell going hammer and tongs.

Lamichhane, who had given only 12 runs in his three overs, ended his quota with an expensive over with Karthik and Russell creaming off 17 runs. PTI AT PDS PDS 03302210