Cricket

Indian players not allowed to meet each other for three days

Axar Patel. File  

Spinner Axar Patel said the Indian team will serve a three-day hard quarantine before it is allowed to train at the Aegeas Bowl here ahead of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

The Indian squad was in quarantine for 14 days in Mumbai prior to its departure and is in the middle of another yet shorter quarantine.

“The plan is to quarantine. We have been told that we can’t meet each other for three days, so we will be quarantining for that much time,” said Axar in a video posted by BCCI, capturing the team’s journey to England in a charter flight.

The men’s and women’s squads were in the same flight. After landing in London, the contingent reached Southampton after a two-hour bus journey.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2021 10:59:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/indian-players-not-allowed-to-meet-each-other-for-three-days/article34731108.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY