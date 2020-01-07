India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I live scorecard | India opts to bowl

Indian captain Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of the second T20 match against Sri Lanka at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

Indian captain Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of the second T20 match against Sri Lanka at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

India won the toss in the second T20I at Indore and decided to field first. Both teams went in with the same XIs from the first match at Guwahati which was washed out without a ball bowled.

 

Preview

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka at Guwahati was poised to throw some light on India’s team combination puzzle, but heavy rain ensured that clarity was not readily provided.

However, the wait for answers will be short as the sides resume battle in the second T20I, at the Holkar Stadium here on Tuesday. For opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, the abandoned game at Guwahati robbed him of a chance to increase his stock.

Dhawan, whose spot could be under threat once Rohit Sharma returns well rested, will be desperate to stake his claim with a big knock.

His partner K.L. Rahul is ahead in the race, having struck three fifties and a century in the limited-overs series against the West Indies last month.

Read the full preview here.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2020 7:15:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/india-vs-sri-lanka-second-t20i-january-7-2019-live-scorecard-commentary-holkar-stadium-indore/article30504405.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY