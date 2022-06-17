SA win toss for 4th time, once again opts to field against India

PTI June 17, 2022 19:02 IST

Ground staff busy as light rain hits before the start fourth T20 International between India and South Africa at SCA Stadium in Rajkot on June 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss for the fourth time on the trot and elected to bowl against India in the fourth T20I here on Friday. India fielded the same playing XI, while South Africa made three changes, replacing Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell and Reeza Hendricks with Marco Jansen, a fit-again Quinton de Kock, and Lungi Ngidi. South Africa is leading the five-match series 2-1. Teams: India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan. South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.



