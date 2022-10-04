Ind vs SA, 3rd T20 | Siraj, Umesh and Iyer come in as India opt to bowl

PTI October 04, 2022 19:26 IST

India won the toss in the 3rd T20I against South Africa on October 04, 2022. File | Photo Credit: AP

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against South Africa in the third and final T20 International in Indore on Tuesday. Hosts India made three changes, bringing Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj into the playing XI in place of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Arshdeep Singh. While Kohli and Rahul have been rested, Arshdeep missed out due to "issues with his back", which, however, are not serious, according to Rohit. Anrich Nortje has been rested from the last South African playing XI, paving the way for Dwaine Pretorius' entry. India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj. South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.



