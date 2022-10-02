Cricket

India vs South Africa, 2nd T20 | Visitors win toss, opt to field in Guwahati clash

India captain Rohit Sharma, in blue, and South Africa captain Temba Bavuma stand by the trophy for the three-match T20 series between India and South Africa. File

India captain Rohit Sharma, in blue, and South Africa captain Temba Bavuma stand by the trophy for the three-match T20 series between India and South Africa. File | Photo Credit: AP

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second T20I in Guwahati on Sunday.

South Africa made one change to their playing XI, bringing in pacer Lungi Ngidi in place of left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

India fielded an unchanged XI that won the series-opener by eight wickets in Thiruvananthapuram.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
cricket
Twenty20
Guwahati
South Africa
South Africa tour of India
sport
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2022 6:54:20 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/india-vs-south-africa-second-t20-match-guwahati-october-2-2022-report/article65962987.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY